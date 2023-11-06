Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji‘s interview with Chelsea Handler has resurfaced and is going viral.

A clip from the “Dear Chelsea” podcast was posted 8 weeks ago and highlights the 39-year-old actress’ choice to remain a virgin until marriage.

“Are you still a virgin?” Chelsea asked, to which Yvonne then responded, “I am.”

“Oh my God I love this. This is the most original guest we’ve ever had on. And what are you, 39? Oh my God. That dam is going to break one day, baby,” she shared.

Yvonne shared about waiting, “Pray for him, whoever he is. There’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”

Chelsea then shared that Yvonne will be hitting her “sexual peak” when she starts having sex and might “need a couple of men, probably.” Yvonne replied, “Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory.”

