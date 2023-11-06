The Richest Pussycat Dolls Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

It’s time to loosen up your buttons!

The Pussycat Dolls are one of the most successful girl groups of the ’00s.

The “Don’t Cha” stars ruled the radio airwaves through the mid-to-late ’00s with their feisty brand of pop anthems like “Buttons,” “Wait a Minute” and “When I Grow Up,” complete with stage shows filled with sultry choreography.

While their member line-up has changed over their years, the signature PCD style has remained intact, all the way up to their 2020 comeback with “React.”

We’re taking a look back and ranking all of the members of PCD according to their estimated net worth, from lowest to highest.

Find out who the richest members of the Pussycat Dolls are…