The Richest 'Friends' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $320 Million!)
It has nearly 30 years since NBC’s hit television show Friends debuted.
The net worths of the Friends cast- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, the late Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – have recently been revealed. They all still bring in about $20 million per year from the the show’s reruns.
Keep reading to see who has the highest net worth and the lowest net worth of all the Friends cast…