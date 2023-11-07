Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 1:16 am

Rachel Hilson Gets Support from 'Love, Victor' Co-Star Mason Gooding at 'Inherit the Wind' Play Opening!

Rachel Hilson Gets Support from 'Love, Victor' Co-Star Mason Gooding at 'Inherit the Wind' Play Opening!

Rachel Hilson is currently starring in the Los Angeles production of the classic play Inherit the Wind and she got support from some of her Love, Victor co-stars on opening night!

The 28-year-old actress, also known for playing young Beth on This Is Us, walked the red carpet in a black and blue dress on Sunday night (November 5) at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif.

Rachel‘s Love, Victor co-stars Mason Gooding and Ana Ortiz were both in attendance at the opening night performance. Ana was joined by her Devious Maids co-star Judy Reyes.

Some of the other celebs in the crowd included Noah Wyle, Guillermo Diaz, Brett Dalton, Elyes Gabel, and Kelly Lamor Wilson with friend Elle Chapman.

Inherit the Wind, starring Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson, and Chris Perfetti, is playing at the Pasadena Playhouse through November 26. Tickets are on sale now!
