Katy Perry Parties the Night Away with Orlando Bloom & The Chainsmokers After Ending Vegas Residency

Katy Perry partied the night away after wrapping her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The 39-year-old singer and her partner Orlando Bloom joined The Chainsmokers in the DJ booth for their late night set at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday night (November 4).

Just hours earlier, Katy performed the final show of her Play residency at Resorts World.

Keep reading to find out more…

At one point while in the DJ booth, Katy raised her leg all the way in the air! Check out some fun photos in the gallery.

The Chainsmokers‘ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart were both there too.

Someone very special to Katy was in the audience at the final show of the residency and our hearts have been melting after seeing the video.