Top Stories
CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 12:51 am

Katy Perry Parties the Night Away with Orlando Bloom & The Chainsmokers After Ending Vegas Residency

Katy Perry Parties the Night Away with Orlando Bloom & The Chainsmokers After Ending Vegas Residency

Katy Perry partied the night away after wrapping her Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The 39-year-old singer and her partner Orlando Bloom joined The Chainsmokers in the DJ booth for their late night set at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday night (November 4).

Just hours earlier, Katy performed the final show of her Play residency at Resorts World.

Keep reading to find out more…

At one point while in the DJ booth, Katy raised her leg all the way in the air! Check out some fun photos in the gallery.

The ChainsmokersAlex Pall and Drew Taggart were both there too.

Someone very special to Katy was in the audience at the final show of the residency and our hearts have been melting after seeing the video.

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry orlando bloom at chainsmokers show 01
katy perry orlando bloom at chainsmokers show 02
katy perry orlando bloom at chainsmokers show 03
katy perry orlando bloom at chainsmokers show 04
katy perry orlando bloom at chainsmokers show 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Drew Taggart, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr