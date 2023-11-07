Top Stories
CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 12:42 am

Every Actress Who Played Priscilla Presley in TV and Movies

Continue Here »

Every Actress Who Played Priscilla Presley in TV and Movies

The release of Sofia Coppola‘s Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, has moviegoers wondering which other actresses have played the ex-wife of Elvis Presley.

The relationship between Priscilla and Elvis has been the subject of controversy over the years, as the two met when Priscilla was 14 and the rock star was 25. They married seven years later before finalizing their divorce in 1973.

Many have praised Sofia‘s Priscilla movie for its treatment of the complicated matter.

There have been so many movies about and featuring Elvis played by actors, so naturally, Priscilla has figured in as well.

Browse through the slideshow to discover the eight actresses who have played Priscilla Presley…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Greene, Cailee Spaeny, EG, evergreen, Extended, Movies, Olivia DeJonge, Priscilla, Priscilla Presley, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr