Wed, 08 November 2023 at 6:35 pm

Jelly Roll & Wife Bunnie XO Look So In Love on CMA Awards 2023 Red Carpet (Photos)

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are looking so in love for their latest red carpet appearance!

The married couple posed together while arriving for the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Jelly Roll, 38, will be performing two times during the show and he’s also nominated for five awards – Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Need a Favor,” Music Video of the Year for “Need a Favor,” and Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me.”

The couple first met back in 2015 when Bunnie was at one of Jelly Roll‘s shows in Vegas and they got married in August 2016. She is a podcast host, YouTube star, and dog mom to Chachi.

For those who don’t know, Jelly Roll shares his 14-year-old daughter Bailee Ann with his ex Felicia.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO on the red carpet…
Photos: Getty
