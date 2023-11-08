Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 6:44 pm

Riley Keough Shows Off Newly-Dyed Black Hair While Grabbing Dinner with Zoe Kravitz

Riley Keough is showing off her new look!

The 34-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress showed off her newly-dyed black as she grabbed dinner with Zoe Kravitz at Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (November 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

This marks one of the first times Zoe, 34, has been spotted out since it was revealed that she and Channing Tatum are engaged!

Before dinner with Zoe, Riley attended the a special screening of her directorial debut War Pony at the 2023 Red Nation International Film Festival held at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.

She was joined at the screening by co-director Gina Gammell and fellow filmmaker Joanelle Romero.

The movie centers on the interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Bound by their shared search for belonging, each of the young men grapples with a world built against them, as they navigate their unique paths to manhood.

War Pony actually made its debut during the Cannes Film Festival last fall and won the Camera d’Or (awarded for Best First Feature Film).

Riley recently said she would love to work with her former stepfather, who is a very famous actor you definitely know!

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
