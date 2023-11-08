Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 6:46 pm

Brandon Davis Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Brandon Davis Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Brandon Davis is making headlines with his latest romance!

The 44-year-old grandson of entrepreneur and oil tycoon Marvin Davis and his wife Barbara has just tied the knot with Ashley Benson after a few months of being engaged.

But before Ashley, Brandon‘s been linked to a variety of stars in Hollywood, and his dating history is pretty extensive.

Click through to find out who Brandon Davis has dated over the years…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Avril Lavigne, Brandon Davis, Brittny Gastineau, Camilla al Fayed, Caroline Vreeland, Cheyenne Tozzi, Dating History, EG, evergreen, Extended, January Jones, Lindsay Lohan, Mischa Barton, Slideshow

