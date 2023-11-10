Melissa Rivers Is Engaged, Reveals Fiancé Steve Mitchel Asked Her Son For Permission First

Melissa Rivers and her beau Steve Mitchel are getting married!

The 55-year-old host and producer was seen wearing an engagement ring last weekend at BravoCon in Las Vegas, and the news was confirmed this week.

However, prior to proposing, Steve, who is an attorney, made sure to get permission from someone very close to Melissa – her son Cooper Endicott!

“Cooper means the world to me and has always been the most important man in my life,” Melissa shared with E! News. “So, it was really special that Steve called him to get permission. Apparently, Steve was more nervous asking Cooper than he was asking me.”

“I’m grateful that Cooper said yes and I now have two wonderful men in my life,” she added. “But Steve isn’t delusional—he knows he will always be 1B.”

Melissa and Steve got engaged in October during a vacation in Mexico, but the day didn’t exactly go all that well.

“The whole day was a comedy of errors,” she told People. “Starting with that it was Friday the 13th. In hindsight, Steve was a wreck all day. I guess as soon as he woke up he realized the date and asked me if I had any negative feelings towards Friday the 13th.”

“We were having dinner on the beach and there was a boat out in the water that kept turning on and off its lights. I was totally absorbed in trying to figure out why the boat was doing this and not paying attention to my surroundings. Steve told me he loved me and wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. I told him the same, but I wasn’t even looking at him. I was so concentrated on this boat. He finally said, annoyed, ‘I got you something.’ I turned around and the ring was on the table and that’s when I went into full shock. I was totally speechless when he prompted me with ‘well?’ I’m wearing the ring so obviously I said yes!”

“Steve had been so nervous all day that when we got back to the hotel room, he literally passed out. I hadn’t even taken my make up off yet and he was fast asleep.”

She added to E! that her late mother Joan Rivers would approve of the engagement ring, and of her fiancé as well!

The couple met at a Didi Hirsch Mental Health and Suicide Prevention event and dated for about a year and a half prior to getting engaged.

Congratulations to Melissa Rivers and Steve Mitchell on their engagement!!!