Sarah Lancashire Returns as Julia Child in MAX's 'Julia' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of Julia Child!

MAX has debuted the first trailer for season two of the hit show Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire as the larger than life real-life chef.

Here’s the logline for season two: “With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.”

The cast also includes David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Robert Joy, Judith Light, Isabella Rossellini, Christian Clemenson, and Stockard Channing.

The first three episodes of season two of Julia premiere on Thursday, Nov. 16 followed by new episodes weekly through Dec. 21.