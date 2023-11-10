'One Tree Hill' Stars Reunite for 20th Anniversary of Show's Premiere!

The stars of One Tree Hill are getting back together to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary!

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. This week, several prominent actors from the series reunited!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Wednesday (November 8), Sophia Bush posed a series of photos to her Instagram, showing the cast’s get-together in Wilmington, N.C. where One Tree Hill was filmed.

Sophia, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen Colletti, Austin Nichols, Matt Barr and more were present at the reunion.

“Honestly? Obsessed with us. ❤️‍🔥,” Sophia captioned her post.

Austin shared his own set of photos highlighting the cast’s meeting.

“Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend. Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs. And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen! @danneelackles512 I’m so sorry my peace sign covered your face!” he wrote.

Hilarie commemorated the One Tree Hill reunion on her Instagram and shared her love for her co-stars.

Photo dump! All of this is just happiness. People I love. People I miss. People I can’t wait to work with again,” she captioned her post. “I spent 6 years on OTH. I’ve spent 14 years celebrating what comes AFTER with these people. They’ve heard me. Healed me. Humored me. I’m just really really grateful that we get these magical little moments to be together.”

Find out about the paranormal experience Sophia Bush had while dating Austin Nichols!