Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Brie Larson is heading out to promote her new movie The Marvels!

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is the latest MCU entry. In the film, Brie‘s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel fights alongside Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Brie showed up unannounced at a screening of The Marvels on Friday (November 10) in New York City.

The star posed for some photos and introduced the movie onstage!

Iman Vellani and Nia DaCosta also made a surprise appearance at a showing of The Marvels, and we have the photos!

Check out what critics are saying about the Captain Marvel sequel.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Brie Larson at The Marvels screening event in New York…