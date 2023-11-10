Boygenius Members React to Their 6 Grammy Nominations

Boygenius are celebrating their six Grammy nominations!

The band comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker scored their very first Grammy nominations as a group on Friday (November 10).

Boygenius is up for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album for The Record, Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough,” and Best Alternative Performance for “Cool About It.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Ahead of their Saturday Night Live appearance on November 11, the members of boygenius shared their reactions to the big news.

“I don’t know how to respond to it,” Julien said, per Variety. “It’s just happened. I’m overwhelmed.”

She later said she was “stoked” about the nominations.

Phoebe added, “It’s triple the joy, right? Yeah, much easier to feel happy for them. Much easier to feel, kind of.”

A four-time Grammy nominee in 2021, Phoebe admitted that she has enjoyed the moment more this time around.

“It was f—ing COVID when I was nominated, and this is so much more celebratory. I was pretty traumatized last time, and the only way I felt it was on the phone. So it’s already way more fun, to find out in a room full of people and be celebrating.”

Check out the full list of 2024 Grammys nominations, and find out the biggest snubs!