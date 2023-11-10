Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Hold Hands on Romantic Dinner Date in NYC

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are stepping out for a romantic dinner date!

The 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer was spotted with the 46-year-old Lord of the Rings actor arriving for dinner at Raf’s on Friday night (November 10) in New York City.

Katy and Orlando have been dating since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The couple held hands as they made their way to the restaurant. Katy was dressed for the chilly night, as she wore a long blue coat.

