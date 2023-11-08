'The Marvels' First Reviews Are In & Critics Have a Lot to Say About the MCU Sequel

The Marvels hits theaters this Friday (November 10), but critics have already had a first look at the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, the upcoming superhero flick serves as a sequel to 2019′s Captain Marvel, and joins the lineup of the MCU’s Phase 5.

Here’s a synopsis: Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

After the film’s premiere on November 7th, critics were able to start sharing their reviews and we have round up some of those right here!

