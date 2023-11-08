PBS' 'Miss Scarlet & the Duke' Gets Season 4 Trailer Teasing New Challenges In Store!

PBS fans: we finally have a season four trailer for Miss Scarlet And The Duke!

Here’s a synopsis: New year, new season, new challenges. Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) has taken over Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons), while outside of work, her relationship with William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.

The new season is set to debut on Sunday (January 7) at 8pm ET on PBS.

If you didn’t see, PBS renewed 8 TV shows this year but unfortunately, 3 huge hits are coming to an end. There’s also one fan favorite that does not have a renewal or cancellation decision at this time.

