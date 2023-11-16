Adriana Lima Hits Back at Negative Comments About Her Post-Baby Appearance

Adriana Lima is addressing the recent comments about her appearance.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old model and boyfriend Andre Lemmers attended the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles.

They attended the premiere with Adriana‘s two daughters Sienna, 11, and Valentina, 14, and Andre‘s two kids Miah and Lupo.

Following her appearance at the premiere, many took to social media to post some negative comments about Adriana‘s appearance, speculating that she had undergone cosmetic surgery on her face.

After seeing some of the comments, Adriana took to her Instagram to hit back.

“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs…thanks for your concern,” Adriana wrote on her Story along with a makeup-free selfie.

If you didn’t know, Adriana and Andre welcomed their first child together, son Cyan, in August 2022.

