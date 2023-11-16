Tristan Thompson Explains Why He Repeatedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian, Fans React

Tristan Thompson went on an apology tour of sorts with Khloe Kardashian‘s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

But, after repeatedly cheating on Khloe over the years, fans are largely not buying his statements.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Tristan felt the need to clear the air with both the sisters.

“For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt,” Tristan said to Kourtney.

Tristan noted he’d been going to therapy for two years. He also claimed he’d never seen a healthy relationship growing up and didn’t have examples of faithful relationships to look up to.

“I was just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling, but also it really came down to not knowing how to love, because that’s the way I grew up. What I saw from my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid when you see that, the trauma you have, because you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young and ’cause your mom tells you it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of a defense mechanism,” he claimed.

He also revealed why he wants to change: for his kids.

“That’s my motivation more than anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then some little kid comes and is like, ‘Well, your dad is this, this, this,’ and she’ll be embarrassed and that will break my heart,” he told Kylie Jenner in a separate conversation.

See some reactions below…

I need Tristan to apologize to Jordan Craig, Maralee and his children as well. They honestly deserve one as well #thekardashians — Sam (@samaresa) November 16, 2023

Tristan is an example of trash men getting therapy then weaponizing it to justify their behavior #TheKardashians — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) November 16, 2023

What gets me with Tristan Thompson is if he was just some goofy idiot who cheats a lot that’s one thing, but do you know how deceitful & calculating & smart you have to be to be hiding an affair, baby, & lawsuit all while trapping your partner with another baby?? He is scary!! https://t.co/X7j65u0avZ — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) November 16, 2023