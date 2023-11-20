Top Stories
Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor &amp; More

Travis Kelce Reveals Details of First Meeting With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, His Mom Donna's True Feelings, the Song He Sang With Taylor & More

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, &amp; Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Who's Sitting in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs/Eagles Game? 1 Kelce Family Member Skips, 1 Star Can't Attend, & Our Best Guesses About Other Attendees

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Travis Kelce's Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Unfollows 3 NFL Friends, Still Follows 1 Kelce Family Member

Mon, 20 November 2023 at 7:30 pm

Joe Biden Mistakes Britney Spears for Taylor Swift in Pre-Thanksgiving Speech

Joe Biden Mistakes Britney Spears for Taylor Swift in Pre-Thanksgiving Speech

Joe Biden got a little mixed up in his pre-Thanksgiving speech.

During the annual turkey pardoning on Monday (November 20), which also happened to be his 81st birthday, the President talked about the difficult journey the turkeys went through after traveling thousands of miles.

He then tried to compare the turkeys’ journeys to trying to get tickets to Beyonce‘s and Taylor Swift‘s tours.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Just to get here, [the turkeys named] Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or…” Biden started, but appeared to struggled to remember Taylor‘s name.

“Or Britney’s tour,” Biden said instead, seemingly referring to Britney Spears.

“She’s down in — it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now,” he added. Taylor is currently in Rio for the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s new boyfriend Travis Kelce shared a ton of new details about their relationship in a new interview.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Britney Spears, Joe Biden, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images