Joe Biden Mistakes Britney Spears for Taylor Swift in Pre-Thanksgiving Speech

Joe Biden got a little mixed up in his pre-Thanksgiving speech.

During the annual turkey pardoning on Monday (November 20), which also happened to be his 81st birthday, the President talked about the difficult journey the turkeys went through after traveling thousands of miles.

He then tried to compare the turkeys’ journeys to trying to get tickets to Beyonce‘s and Taylor Swift‘s tours.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Just to get here, [the turkeys named] Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or…” Biden started, but appeared to struggled to remember Taylor‘s name.

“Or Britney’s tour,” Biden said instead, seemingly referring to Britney Spears.

“She’s down in — it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now,” he added. Taylor is currently in Rio for the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s new boyfriend Travis Kelce shared a ton of new details about their relationship in a new interview.