Robbie Williams Fan Dies After Tragic Accident at First Show of Australian Tour

A tragic accident happened at the first show of singer Robbie Williams‘ tour in Australia, causing a fan to lose their life.

A woman in her 70s has died after a tragic fall that happened at Robbie‘s concert last Thursday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

BBC reports that the accident took place after the concert had ended and thousands of fans were filing out of the stadium.

“Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell,” a spokesperson for the stadium said in a statement. “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.”

The fan was placed in an induced coma after being rushed to the hospital, but she has since lost her life due to serious head injuries. It was confirmed on Tuesday (November 21) that the fan passed away.

The news comes days after a fan tragically died at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.