Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Spotted in Rare Public Outing for L.A. Lunch Date

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are heading out for a lunch date!

The 45-year-old “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer and the internet personality were spotted dining at local restaurant Vegan Glory on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Usher wore a stylish long coat and black sunglasses during their afternoon out.

In case you weren’t aware, Usher and Jenn have been dating since 2019.

The couple shares two children together: Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and Sire Castrello, who the couple welcomed in 2021.

If you didn’t know, Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Nev.!

