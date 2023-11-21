Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 2:57 am

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Spotted in Rare Public Outing for L.A. Lunch Date

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Spotted in Rare Public Outing for L.A. Lunch Date

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are heading out for a lunch date!

The 45-year-old “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer and the internet personality were spotted dining at local restaurant Vegan Glory on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Usher wore a stylish long coat and black sunglasses during their afternoon out.

In case you weren’t aware, Usher and Jenn have been dating since 2019.

The couple shares two children together: Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and Sire Castrello, who the couple welcomed in 2021.

If you didn’t know, Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, Nev.!

We compiled a list of all the songs we want to hear the singer perform during his set.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Usher and Jenn Goicoechea out for lunch in Los Angeles…
Just Jared on Facebook
usher and jennifer vegan lunch01
usher and jennifer vegan lunch02
usher and jennifer vegan lunch03
usher and jennifer vegan lunch04
usher and jennifer vegan lunch05
usher and jennifer vegan lunch06
usher and jennifer vegan lunch07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jenn Goicoechea, Usher

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images