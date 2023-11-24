Cindy Crawford Explains Why She 'Wouldn't Give' Her Engagement Ring to Daughter Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are talking jewelry!

Last week, the mom and daughter models attended an event held at the Planet OMEGA exhibition in New York City.

While they were on the red carpet, Kaia, 22, was asked which pieces of jewelry she wants from Cindy, 57.

“What do you want?” Cindy reiterated from People as Kaia thought hard.

“Careful what you’re asking!” Kaia jokingly quipped.

Cindy then clarified, “You’re not getting it now, I’m just saying you should stake it out.”

As Kaia continued to think about which pieces of jewelry she wants, Cindy revealed the pieces she plans on passing down.

“So for my 20th anniversary, my husband [Rande Gerber] gave me three eternity rings. “One was to represent him, one was to represent Kaia and one was to represent Presley [Gerber],” Cindy explained. “I would give those to her.”

As for the piece of jewelry she will not be giving Kaia, Cindy revealed, “I wouldn’t give her my engagement ring because probably whoever proposes to you, you’ll want to choose the ring, even though that is a special piece as well.”

“I was going to choose your engagement ring!” Kaia said with a laugh. “But you can have that one. You need to wear it. I know.”

“No— I was saying… well eventually I won’t need it,” Cindy responded. “But don’t bury me with it, is what I’m saying!”

“This is so morbid,” Kaia added. “I’ll take the eternity ring.”

