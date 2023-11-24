Keith Urban Shares Thoughts on Wife Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad, Reacts to Its Cultural Moment

Nicole Kidman‘s ad for AMC Theatres has been a cultural phenomenon for the past couple years and her husband Keith Urban is now sharing his thoughts on the surprise success.

For those who don’t know, Nicole made a 60-second spot for the movie theater chain in 2021 to help welcome audiences back to the theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The ad was released online, but it also has been played before every movie screening at AMC for the past two years. A sequel is on the way!

So, what did Keith have to say?

While on Criss Angel‘s Talking Junkies podcast, Keith was asked if he saw the success coming.

“I mean neither of us did,” he said in response. “She did it because we love movies, she loves movies and it was hard times for the theaters.”

“Never in a million years [was she] expecting that to be this cultural thing,” he added (via Us Weekly). “It’s crazy.”

