'The Marvels' Director Nia DaCosta's Rep Explains Why She Wasn't at Cast & Crew Screening Amid Criticism

When The Marvels hit theaters earlier this month, it was just hours after the SAG-AFTRA strike had ended.

A cast and crew screening was held on November 8 in Los Angeles, though the cast wasn’t allowed to attend due to the strike not ending until midnight that evening. There have been reports that crew members were surprised to see director Nia DaCosta not in attendance.

THR put up a report saying that there were “miffed Marvel staffers grumbling” at the screening over Nia‘s absence.

Nia‘s rep has released a statement explaining why she wasn’t there and there’s a very good reason!

The rep explained that Nia had not been invited to the screening and she only learned about it after inviting crew members to her birthday party, which was also held on November 8. By the time she learned about the screening, it was too late to cancel the party.

“Nia would have been there,” the rep said. “She would do anything for her cast and crew.”

The rep added that “it would be quite disrespectful and upsetting to suggest Nia has anything other than adoration for her creative team.”

Star Iman Vellani, pictured here with Nia, has responded to the low box office performance of the movie.