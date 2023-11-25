Demi Lovato Recruits Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, & Paris Hilton for Upcoming Roku Holiday Special

Demi Lovato is teasing an exciting new holiday special!

A Very Demi Holiday Special will air on the Roku Channel on December 8 and features Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, Trixie Mattel, and JoJo.

The 31-year-old powerhouse singer will perform some of her hits as well as classic Christmas tunes.

Demi introduces the special in a first look. “So what makes this A Very Demi Holiday?” she asks. “It’s about finding joy no matter who you’re with and no matter where you are. All you need is good music, good food, and good vibes with the humans — or non-humans — you love. So join me and my chosen family as we ring in A Very Demi Holiday.’

In the trailer, Paris reveals that she believed in Santa Claus until she was 14 years old, and Hailey shows off a gift that Demi sent her.

The head of originals at Roku Media, Brian Tannenbaum, called the special a “truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over.”

