Demi Lovato Channels Her Roots, Dresses As a Disney Princess For Halloween

Demi Lovato got in touch with her Disney roots for her Halloween costume this weekend!

The 31-year-old entertainer dressed up as the company’s first ever princess Snow White as she attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party with BoobyTape on Saturday night (October 28) in Los Angeles.

“My favorite time of the year.. Happy Halloween 👻🎃,” she captioned photos of her look the next morning.

Vas himself commented on her post, simply writing, “Gorgeous”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also a couple selfies of her look on her Instagram story. Check ‘em out in the gallery!

Demi‘s Snow White costume was actually, unintentionally, very timely.

The day before, the first official look of Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the upcoming live action remake was released, along with the news that the movie’s release date was pushed back a year.

