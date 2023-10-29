Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber, Joey King &amp; More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan &amp; Michael Braun's Halloween Party - Guest List Revealed!

Justin & Hailey Bieber, Joey King & More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun's Halloween Party - Guest List Revealed!

Is Taylor Swift Going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos Football Game?

Is Taylor Swift Going to Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Broncos Football Game?

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in LA - Celeb Guest List Revealed!

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in LA - Celeb Guest List Revealed!

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Matthew Perry Relaxed in a Hot Tub in His Final Instagram Post Before His Death

Sun, 29 October 2023 at 11:11 am

Justin & Hailey Bieber, Joey King & More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun's Halloween Party with BoobyTape - Guest List Revealed!

Continue Here »

Justin & Hailey Bieber, Joey King & More Celebs Attend Vas J Morgan & Michael Braun's Halloween Party with BoobyTape - Guest List Revealed!

Tons are stars are celebrating spooky season together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Joey King are just some of the many stars seen attending Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party with BoobyTape on Saturday night (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The celebs rang in the holiday with fun costumes, with some stars doing couples costumes!

Click through to see who attended….

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Billie Eilish, Camila Mendes, Carter Reum, Chelsea Lazkani, chloe sims, Chord Overstreet, Cole Sprouse, Damson Idris, Dylan Penn, EJ Johnson, Giveon, Hailey Bieber, Halloween, Joey King, Justin Bieber, Lili Reinhart, Machine Gun Kelly, Madelaine Petsch, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, Stella Maxwell, Steven Piet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images