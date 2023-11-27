Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with All Four Kids & Husband Bill Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her family are getting ready for the holidays!

Over the weekend, the 50-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her husband Bill Kaulitz and all four of her kids as they decorate the house for the holidays.

“L❤️VE,” Heidi wrote on Sunday (Nov. 26) along with a photo of her cozying up to daughters Leni, 19, and Lou, 14, while Bill, 34, sits between her two sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17.

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore and ex-husband Seal officially adopted her in 2009. During their nine year marriage, Heidi and Seal, 60, welcomed Henry, Johan, and Lou.

Last year, Leni weighed in on the nepo-baby debate and she shared how grateful she is for all of the help mom Heidi gave her to get into the modeling industry.