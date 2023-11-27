Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 7:35 pm

Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Dolly Parton's NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Outfit

Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Dolly Parton's NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Outfit

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out in defense of Dolly Parton‘s wardrobe choices.

On Thursday (November 23), Dolly, 77, took the stage during halftime of the NFL’s Thanksgiving day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas.

For her performance, the “Stairway to Heaven” singer donned a Cowboys cheerleader uniform made up of a blue crop top under a tiny white vest and short white shorts.

Keep reading to find out what Whoopi had to say…

On Monday’s (November 27) episode of The View, Whoopi addressed the backlash Dolly received for wearing a revealing outfit.

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” she said. “Bite me! Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin followed Whoopi‘s comments by sharing the same sentiment.

“If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

If you missed it, Dolly Parton recently revealed why her husband Carl doesn’t make public appearances and which song of hers he doesn’t like!

See more photos of Dolly Parton’s Cowboys halftime show outfit in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
dolly parton thanksgiving nfl outfit01
dolly parton thanksgiving nfl outfit02
dolly parton thanksgiving nfl outfit03
dolly parton thanksgiving nfl outfit04
dolly parton thanksgiving nfl outfit05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dolly Parton, Music, nfl, The View, Whoopi Goldberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images