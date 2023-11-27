Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Dolly Parton's NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Outfit

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out in defense of Dolly Parton‘s wardrobe choices.

On Thursday (November 23), Dolly, 77, took the stage during halftime of the NFL’s Thanksgiving day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas.

For her performance, the “Stairway to Heaven” singer donned a Cowboys cheerleader uniform made up of a blue crop top under a tiny white vest and short white shorts.

On Monday’s (November 27) episode of The View, Whoopi addressed the backlash Dolly received for wearing a revealing outfit.

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” she said. “Bite me! Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin followed Whoopi‘s comments by sharing the same sentiment.

“If I look like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

