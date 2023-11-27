Linda Evangelista is 'Not Interested' in Dating Right Now, Says 'I Don't Want to Hear Somebody Breathing'

Linda Evangelista is loving the single life.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday (November 26), the 58-year-old supermodel explained why she’s “not interested” in dating at this point in her life.

“I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Linda admitted. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

Linda also admitted that the last time she was in a relationship was “definitely before the CoolSculpting” incident, referring to the cryolipolysis fat-reduction procedures she had undergone in 2015 and 2016.

Last year, Linda settled a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, which markets devices used for the treatments. She previously alleged that the CoolSculpting procedures actually increased her fat cells and left her “brutally disfigured” and “permanently deformed,” resulting in her become a recluse.

Nowadays, Linda said she’s working on letting go of the guilt over undergoing the treatments.

“Well, I don’t blame myself any more. I’m not hard on myself any longer,” Linda shared. “And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot.”

She continued, “I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong. For the longest time I thought I did. I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

If you didn’t know, Linda shares son Augustin, 17, with ex François-Henri Pinault, who is now married to Salma Hayek.

