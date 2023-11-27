Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 7:02 pm

Taika Waititi Recalls Donald Trump's 'List of Demands' While Filming with Him in 2012

Taika Waititi Recalls Donald Trump's 'List of Demands' While Filming with Him in 2012

Taika Waititi is looking back at working with former President Donald Trump.

Back in 2012, Taika, 48, directed NBC’s “Brotherhood of Man” commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

The commercial featured the casts of shows including 30 Rock, The Office, Parks & Rec, Community, and Saturday Night Live singing “Brotherhood of Man” from the 1961 musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Trump, who at the time was host of The Apprentice, also made a brief cameo in the commercial.

During a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast – hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean HayesTaika recalled Trump having a “list of demands” while he filmed the commercial.

“The height of the camera had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner,” Taika remembered.

“I think it had whatever the Pantone for orange was that he had to appear as on screen,” Taiki jokingly added. “He had a makeup person who was also his ego booster and she would touch him up and say, ‘Oh, Mr Trump, oh Mr Trump.’”

Trump appears in the commercial for just a literal second when he points at the camera and says, “You.”

In another recent interview, Taika explained how he knew wife Rita Ora was “The One.”

You can watch NBC’s “Brotherhood of Man” commercial here.
Photos: Getty Images
