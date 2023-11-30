'The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner & Fiancée to Wed In 'The Golden Wedding' Live TV Special

The Golden Bachelor is getting married!

On the season finale of the ABC series, Gerry Turner proposed to his now fiancée, and their wedding will be featured in a live television special, The Golden Wedding.

Jesse Palmer will return to host the special, which will be taking place very soon!

Get all the details inside…

Gerry and fiancée Theresa Nist are set to “walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after.”

“We are going to get married. We’re going to do it as quickly as we can, because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry joked on The Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose. “So as quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

The two hour ceremony and special will take place live on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

Other Bachelor Nation couples who tied the knot in televised wedding specials include the first bachelorette, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, Desiree Harstock and Chris Siegfried, Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and we can’t wait for their upcoming wedding!