'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Star Reveals That Dylan Sprouse Was Publicly Body Shamed on Set

Kim Rhodes is opening up about a time that Dylan Sprouse was horribly mistreated and body shamed by a higher-up on the set of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

If you forgot, Kim played the musically gifted mother to twins Zack and Cody (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse) on the hit Disney Channel series.

During a recent podcast appearance, she looked back on a time that she advocated for the child stars while on set. More specifically, she recalled a time that Dylan was made to feel awful about his body and how she responded.

Kim looked back at the incident while on fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano‘s Vulnerable podcast.

“Some of significant power came down to the craft service, which is where they have all the tasty food for those of you who don’t know, and screamed at the number of donuts and said, ‘No more junk food until he looks like him again [pointing at Dylan and Cole],” she recalled. “Because Dylan and Cole had different body types. And in front of everyone, Dylan was body shamed.”

She continued, saying, “They were standing right there when he said that. he gestured at one and then gestured at the other.”

Furious, Kim voiced her opinions in private to defend Dylan.

“I f-cing lit into [them],” she recalled. “I was like, ‘You do not have the right to say that to a child. You don’t have the right to be writing for children if that is your attitude. Never again do you speak like that. Never’”

Kim emphasized that she had the conversation away from the young actors. “I didn’t want them to feel guilty for causing a problem,” she explained.

Her revelation comes after she recounted a time that Dylan defended her after she was body shamed on the set.

