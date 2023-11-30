Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

The Richest 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Stars, Ranked (The Top-Earner is Worth $200 Million But Isn't 1 of the 3 Spider-Men!)

Three Spider-Men raced to save the day in 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we can tell you which of them has the highest net worth.

The 2021 hit was the third official Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it found Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker working alongside previous Peter Parkers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield thanks to some multiverse magic.

Of course, that meant that some of the superhero’s iconic villains from past movies also made comebacks for the movie. Some of them were seen on the big screen for the first time since 2002′s Spider-Man came out.

As a result of the movie’s magic, a multitude of major stars were back in action. Some of them were big names in Hollywood before they assumed the role. Others have become breakout stars since. All of them have amassed impressive net worths over the years.

Tom recently revealed what it would take to get him to suit up for another outing as the iconic hero. It made us curious, so we did some digging to see how much each star from the movie was worth. The wealthiest actor has an estimated net worth of $200 million!

Click inside to check out the richest Spider-Man: No Way Home stars ranked from lowest to highest…

