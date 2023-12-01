Top Stories
Priyanka Chopra Brings a Jonas Brothers' Song Lyric to Life During Date Night With Nick Jonas

It looks like Priyanka Chopra might have been listening to the Jonas Brothers classic “Burnin’ Up” while getting ready for her date night with Nick Jonas on Thursday (November 30).

The husband and wife were seen on their way to an event at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Fans of the popular boy band clocked the actress’ red dress and high heels and wondered if it might be a reference to one of Nick‘s earliest hit singles.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you forgot, one of the verses to “Burnin’ Up” references both elements of Priyanka‘s outfit.

“I fell (I fell) so fast (So fast) / Can’t hold myself back / High heels (High heels), red dress (Red dress) / All by yourself, gotta catch my breath,” Nick and his brother Joe sing on the song. The line about the red dress in particular has become iconic to fans.

Priyanka paired her heels and dress with a long black coat and a matching red bag. Nick looked equally stylish in a navy peacoat, jeans and tan cardigan.

This marked the second time that we saw the couple out on Thursday.

Scroll through the pics of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in her stylish red dress in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
