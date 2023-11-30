Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hold Hands During Loved-Up Stroll in Manhattan

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying a quiet moment together in Manhattan.

The loved-up pair was spotted on a stroll around SoHo on Thursday (November 30) during a moment of downtime amid the Jonas Brothers‘ The Tour.

They even coordinated their outfits for their afternoon together. Priyanka opted for a long turquoise dress with a white color and black coat. Nick kept warm under a navy and tan jacket and finished off his look with a royal blue beanie.

Their outing comes one day after Nick headed out for a walk with his brother Joe.

