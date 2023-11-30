Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 6:28 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hold Hands During Loved-Up Stroll in Manhattan

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hold Hands During Loved-Up Stroll in Manhattan

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying a quiet moment together in Manhattan.

The loved-up pair was spotted on a stroll around SoHo on Thursday (November 30) during a moment of downtime amid the Jonas BrothersThe Tour.

They even coordinated their outfits for their afternoon together. Priyanka opted for a long turquoise dress with a white color and black coat. Nick kept warm under a navy and tan jacket and finished off his look with a royal blue beanie.

Their outing comes one day after Nick headed out for a walk with his brother Joe.

On the topic of Nick and Priyanka, we recently learned that they wound up on a date with another celebrity couple.

Meanwhile, Priyanka revealed which of the Jonas Brothers was her daughter Malti‘s “favorite uncle.” She also spoke candidly about the struggles associated with motherhood.

Scroll through the new photos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s afternoon out in the gallery…
