Dove Cameron Releases Part 1 of Debut Album 'Alchemical,' Explains Difference Between Both Parts

Dove Cameron just dropped Alchemical: Volume 1, the first part of her two-part debut album!

The 27-year-old singer and actress’ new LP features eight tracks, including previously released “Lethal Woman,” “Boyfriend,” and “Breakfast.”

“Alchemical: Volume 1 is a report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness and eventually transformation and healing. I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together,” Dove shared in a statement about the album.

She will also be making an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday (December 1), where she explained the difference in the tones of Volumes 1 and 2 of Alchemical.

Check out what she said inside…

“I ended up naming the album Alchemical because it’s this word that started to sort of follow me as I evolved and I grew up, and I found a really great relationship with taking sort of the losses or the traumas in my life and incorporating them into who you are, and sort of growing from them, you know, rather than attempting to hide from them or attempting to put them to the side,” Dove said of her album’s title.

“I just found that this process of alchemy, with taking one from and holding it and transforming it was something that really empowered me,” she continued. “Alchemy feels like something you can grow from and you an become something from these things.”

“I’m sort of looking at it like the first half is the prequel to where I have been and where I’ve been coming from, and the second half is where I am now, where I am going forward,” she explained of the tones of the two parts.

Dove added that she wants to release both halves before going on tour, which she’s looking at January or February to start working on.

Be sure to tune in to see Dove Cameron on The Jennifer Hudson Show TODAY (December 1). Check your local listings for the channel and time!

Check out Dove Cameron’s debut album Alchemy: Volume 1 right here…