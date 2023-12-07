Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2023 at 10:40 pm

Hollywood A-Listers Walk Red Carpet in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival's Closing Night Gala

Hollywood A-Listers Walk Red Carpet in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival's Closing Night Gala

There were a bunch of Hollywood A-List stars in Saudi Arabia today for the closing night gala of the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Andrew Garfield, and Halle Berry were some of the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Thursday (December 7) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

More stars included Jason Statham, Henry Golding, Freida Pinto, Nicolas Cage, Alia Bhatt, Adrien Brody with girlfriend Georgina Chapman, Paz Vega, and Mohammed Al Turki.

Halle was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The Red Sea Film Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization created to support the film industry in Saudi Arabia in the production and distribution of films, as well as education on cinema. The Foundation’s initiatives support the ambitious plans for the Kingdom in the entertainment industries, with its pillars of a vibrant society, an ambitious nation and a thriving economy.

Comments that Gwyneth made while attending the festival have been getting a lot of attention.

Head inside to see photos of everyone on the red carpet…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone on the red carpet…

Adrien Brody and Georgia Chapman at the Red Sea Film Festival

Adrien Brody and Georgia Chapman

Jason Statham and Mohammed Al Turki at the Red Sea Film Festival

Jason Statham and Mohammed Al Turki

Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival

Andrew Garfield

Freida Pinto at the Red Sea Film Festival

Freida Pinto

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Red Sea Film Festival

Gwyneth Paltrow

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Chopard jewelry.

Halle Berry at the Red Sea Film Festival

Halle Berry

FYI: Halle is wearing an Elie Saab gown.

Henry Golding at the Red Sea Film Festival

Henry Golding

Nicolas Cage at the Red Sea Film Festival

Nicolas Cage

Paz Vega at the Red Sea Film Festival

Paz Vega

Joel Kinnaman at the Red Sea Film Festival

Joel Kinnaman

Alia Bhatt at the Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Alia Bhatt, Andrew Garfield, Freida Pinto, Georgina Chapman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Henry Golding, Jason Statham, Joel Kinnaman, Mohammed Al Turki, Nicolas Cage, Paz Vega, Van Hunt

