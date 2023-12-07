Lee Pace's Husband Matthew Foley Shares Rare New Photo Together to Celebrate 'Foundation' Getting Renewed

Lee Pace and his husband Matthew Foley aren’t seen together in public that often and they aren’t that active on social media, so we rarely get new photos of them together.

But, we’ve been treated to some cute new content!

Matthew took to Twitter, aka X, to share a photo of him hanging out with Lee on the set of Foundation to celebrate the show getting renewed.

The second season of the Apple series ended back in September and the show received a season three renewal earlier this week.

“proud,” Matthew simply captioned a tweet that included a photo of him on set with Lee.

Matthew added in a second tweet, “i love running around the world with this group of people on Foundation. congratulations to the entire team on an incredible S2 💥🛰️🔋🕹️⛓️ 🦾.”

Lee confirmed his marriage to Matthew back in August 2022.