Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Hasn't Seen 'Avengers: Endgame' & Why 'Iron Man 1' Was So Different From Other Marvel Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Marvel movies once again!

The 51-year-old actress, of course, starred as Pepper Potts across seven Marvel movies, including the Iron Man trilogy, three Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

During a recent career retrospective, Gwyneth dished on why she hasn’t seen her final Marvel film Avengers: Endgame and what makes the first Iron Man movie so different from the rest of the MCU.

“To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point,” she shared at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival, via Deadline.

As for why the first Iron Man movie was different than other Marvel movies…

“The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit,” Gwyneth recalled. “They hired Jon Favreau to direct who was great. And they hired Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point.”

She added, “We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write scenes in the morning in Jon’s trailer. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore.”

