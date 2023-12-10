V of BTS Debuts Buzzcut Ahead of Military Enlistment - See His Haircut!

V is getting ready for his mandatory military enlistment.

The 27-year-old South Korean music superstar and member of BTS shared the first glimpse of his newly buzzed hair ahead of his enlistment on Sunday (December 10) on his Instagram.

The day before his enlistment, V shared several photos on his Story of his new buzz cut for military training.

He captioned a selfie: “V D-1” on one selfie, writing on another photo: “This was my dream. A shaved head and sunglasses… I always wanted to try it someday, so it worked out well.”

He also shared photos of a send-off cake full of photos of himself, writing, “I’ll go and come back!”

We are wishing the best to V during his military enlistment!

Days before, V sent fans into a panic after seemingly indicating he did the big chop of his hair.