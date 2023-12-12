Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2023 at 11:22 am

Seth Meyers Reveals His Least Favorite Late Night Host

Seth Meyers and Dua Lipa took part in his fan favorite bit where he goes day drinking with stars for his late night show, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

As part of the segment, apart from drinking quite a bit, they asked each other fun and personal questions.

Seth asked Dua who the most famous person to ever slide into her DMs was, and she refused to answer, taking a shot instead.

Dua asked Seth which of his kids is his favorite. He and his wife Alexi have three kids: sons Ashe, 7, and Axel, 5, and daughter Adelaide, 2.

Keep reading to find out more…

Seth said, “Of course I do. By the way, my kids, if you’re growing up and watching this on YouTube, you know who you are. You’re a girl!,” seemingly saying it’s his daughter!

Then Dua asked him a question about fellow late night hosts. Specifically, she wanted to know if he had a least favorite out of Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and John Oliver.

Seth, while clearly inebriated, said, “I don’t think the British should be allowed to have American talk shows. We fought the Revolutionary War. John Oliver, go back home. Go win the f-cking BAFTAs, stop taking our Emmys. There are awards for you. I don’t hate the Brits, I just f-cking hate you, John.”

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver has won 26 Emmys over the years.

Numerous talk show hosts recently revealed their worst celebrity guest.
Photos: Getty
