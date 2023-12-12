Top Stories
The Richest Stars of 'Chicago Fire,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest Stars of 'Chicago Fire,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago Fire is red hot, and it’s coming back soon.

The long-running NBC series follows the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue team and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at Firehouse 51.

The show has been a big hit for the network, with NBC renewing the program for a 9th, 10th and 11th season back in 2020. Season 11 kicked off on September 21, 2022, and wrapped up in May. Now, Season 12 is on the way, and two stars are leaving!

Along the way, several of the show’s big stars have amassed a sizable fortune. We’ve rounded up the estimated net worths of the main cast of Chicago Fire as of Season 11.

See how much the cast is worth…

Photos: NBC
