Shay Mitchell Addresses Raising Mixed Race Girls, Pressure to 'Snap Back' as a New Mom & Why She Was Afraid to Join 'Pretty Little Liars'

Shay Mitchell is talking motherhood.

The 36-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum is on the cover of Byrdie‘s digital issue, “The Holiday Issue,” out now.

During the conversation, she spoke candidly about her childhood and how how she’s raising multiracial daughters with Matte Babel, how she balances teaching her kids a strong work ethic while always prioritizing being with them, why she was scared to join the Pretty Little Liars cast and what it was like breaking out of her character.

Click through to see what Shay Mitchell had to say…