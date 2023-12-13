Top Stories
Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Wears Fully Sheer Dress at Her Birthday Party (Photos)

Amanza Smith just celebrated her 47th birthday and she slipped into a racy dress for the party!

The Selling Sunset star was joined by her castmates at her birthday party on Tuesday (December 12) at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

Amanza was joined by Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, and Mary Fitzgerald with Romain Bonnet.

Actor Marlon Wayans was also there and was seen posing for photos with Amanza.

The seventh season of Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix and the show is confirmed to be returning for an eighth season. One of the stars has already revealed that she will not be back.

Browse through the gallery for 45+ photos of the Selling Sunset cast at Amanza Smith’s birthday party…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanza Smith, brett oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald., Nicole Young, Romain Bonnet, Selling Sunset

