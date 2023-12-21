Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Her 'Cameo' on 'The Crown'

Cindy Crawford is opening up about her “cameo” on The Crown.

The 57-year-old model appears on the wall of a young Prince William‘s dorm room at Eton College in a scene featured in the final season of the Netflix royal series. Prince Philip is visiting his grandson in the scene, pausing to look at the posters.

Cindy pointed it out in footage shared to her Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

“A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix,” she wrote.

“I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models’),” she added.

If you missed it, the creator of The Crown recently revealed why the show’s timeline stops at 2005.