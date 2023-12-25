Kamar de los Reyes Dead - 'One Life to Live' Actor & Sherri Saum's Husband Dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes has tragically passed away at the age of 56.

The Puerto Rican actor was best known for playing Antonio Vega on the soap opera series One Life to Live and he also had recurring roles on shows like Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American.

Kamar was married to The Fosters actress Sherri Saum after meeting on One Life to Live and they shared nine-year-old twin sons John and Michael.

A family spokesperson confirmed that Kamar died on Sunday (December 24) in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kamar passed away following a “brief battle with cancer,” according to THR.

In addition to his on-screen acting work, Kamar was well known for playing Menendez in the Call of Duty video game franchise.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Kamar‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.