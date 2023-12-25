Top Stories
Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 1:03 pm

Kamar de los Reyes Dead - 'One Life to Live' Actor & Sherri Saum's Husband Dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes Dead - 'One Life to Live' Actor & Sherri Saum's Husband Dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes has tragically passed away at the age of 56.

The Puerto Rican actor was best known for playing Antonio Vega on the soap opera series One Life to Live and he also had recurring roles on shows like Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American.

Kamar was married to The Fosters actress Sherri Saum after meeting on One Life to Live and they shared nine-year-old twin sons John and Michael.

A family spokesperson confirmed that Kamar died on Sunday (December 24) in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kamar passed away following a “brief battle with cancer,” according to THR.

In addition to his on-screen acting work, Kamar was well known for playing Menendez in the Call of Duty video game franchise.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Kamar‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
kamar de los reyes dead 01
kamar de los reyes dead 02
kamar de los reyes dead 03
kamar de los reyes dead 04
kamar de los reyes dead 05
kamar de los reyes dead 06
kamar de los reyes dead 07
kamar de los reyes dead 08
kamar de los reyes dead 09
kamar de los reyes dead 10
kamar de los reyes dead 11
kamar de los reyes dead 12
kamar de los reyes dead 13
kamar de los reyes dead 14
kamar de los reyes dead 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kamar de los Reyes, RIP, Sherri Saum