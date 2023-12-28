Scott Disick Reunites With Ex Chloe Bartoli, Spotted Hanging Out in St Barts

Scott Disick was seen spending time with an ex-girlfriend!

The 40-year-old reality star and ex Chloe Bartoli were photographed hanging out at the beach in St Barts on Wednesday (December 27).

Keep reading to find out more about their latest outing…

While out in St Barts, Scott and Chloe were seen going for a swim in the water together, hanging out on the beach, and driving off together in a convertible.

According to TMZ, they are also staying in the same luxury villa, and prior to Wednesday, they were seen dining at the same restaurant.

If you didn’t know, the former couple reportedly dated before he was with Kourtney Kardashian, and rekindled their romance in 2015, and were reportedly seen together in May 2017.

One big thing they have in common these days is that they’re both parents. Scott is of course a dad to three – Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Chloe is a mother to a two-year-old son with .