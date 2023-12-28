Will Smith Says the 'Most Terrified' He's Ever Been Was When He Went on a Date With Another Celebrity

Will Smith looked back on a date he once went on with another celebrity and explained how it left him “terrified.”

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor and Grammy winning musician is one of the most recognizable stars on the planet. However, during a recent interview, he admitted that another celebrity left him shaking in his boots.

Read more about Will Smith’s scary date…

During an episode of his Class of ’88 podcast, Will reflected on the “one and only date” he went on with Sandra Denton of rap group Salt-n-Pepa.

During an interview with Sandra and her collaborator Cheryl James, Will revealed that he had a longtime crush on her. They agreed to go out together once when they were single at the same time.

“This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit,” he recalled, via People. “My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset.”

Sandra chimed in, remembering that Will gave some money to a homeless man and deemed the date “so nice.”

However, Will was internally freaking out.

“My concern was that I was going to get killed,” he said. “That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing.”

He continued, adding, “I was always faked like I had game. I didn’t really have game. I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot.”

If you missed it, Will recently confirmed plans to release a sequel for one of his biggest movies. He was also spotted with a controversial rapper.